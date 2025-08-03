Turang went 2-for-6 with a pair of two-run homers in Sunday's 14-3 win over the Nationals.

Turang extended Milwaukee's lead to 3-0 in the second inning with a blast off Brad Lord before launching a second homer in the seventh off Ryan Loutos. The 26-year-old Turang is up to eight home runs this season, setting a new career high. He's swung the bat well in 13 games since the All-Star break, going 16-for-55 (.291) with an .831 OPS. Overall, Turang's slashing .276/.342/.386 with 65 runs scored, 49 RBI and 19 stolen bases across 452 plate appearances this season.