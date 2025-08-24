Turang (wrist) is starting at second base and batting sixth Sunday against the Giants, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Turang sat out Saturday's 7-1 loss after being hit by a pitch on the wrist in Friday's series opener, but he's ready to rejoin the lineup after missing just one game. The second baseman has been one of the best hitters in baseball during August and has a 1.190 OPS with six doubles, eight homers, 20 RBI, 16 runs and two steals in 20 games this month.