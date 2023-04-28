site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Brewers' Brice Turang: Sits against lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Turang isn't in the Brewers' lineup Friday against the Angels.
The left-handed bat of Turang will take a seat Friday against the left arm of Tyler Anderson. Owen Miller will instead start at second base and bat eighth.
