Turang went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Mets.

Turang tied the game with a 410-foot blast in the fourth inning and then singled and scored again in the seventh. The 25-year-old has been red hot to open August, hitting safely in seven straight games with seven extra-base hits, 10 RBI, six runs scored and two stolen bases. For the season, he's slashing .278/.343/.399 with 10 homers, 54 RBI, 68 runs scored and 21 steals across 472 plate appearances.