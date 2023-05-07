Turang went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Giants.

Turang walked and stole second in the sixth inning, but couldn't come around to score. He's hit safely in his last five games, going 7-for-15 with two steals and three walks in that span. The 23-year-old infielder is slashing .256/.316/.356 with two home runs, nine RBI, nine runs scored and five stolen bases through 98 plate appearances. He is filling a strong-side platoon role at second base while Luis Urias (hamstring) is out of action.