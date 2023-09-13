Turang is not in the lineup Wednesday versus the Marlins.
Andruw Monasterio will play second base and serve as the Brewers' leadoff man as they match up against left-hander Braxton Garrett. Turang has batted just .182 with a .456 OPS in 62 plate appearances versus lefties this season.
