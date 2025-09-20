Brewers' Bruce Zimmermann: Selected from Nashville
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Brewers selected Zimmermann's contract from Triple-A Nashville on Saturday.
Zimmermann has been at Nashville all season, turning in a 4.11 ERA and 1.23 WHIP alongside a 109:30 K:BB through 138 innings. Now back in the majors for the first time since 2023, the 30-year-old will provide Milwaukee with a left-handed bullpen option capable of pitching multiple innings. Joel Payamps was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.
