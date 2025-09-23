Zimmermann will start Tuesday's game against the Padres, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Zimmermann was promoted to the major leagues Saturday with the expectation that it would be a brief stint, but he'll remain with the Brewers a bit longer after Brandon Woodruff (lat) ended up on the 15-day injured list. Zimmermann has fared well in the minors over his last four outings, cruising to a 1.17 ERA and 0.87 WHIP with 22 strikeouts over 23.0 innings, but he'll face a tough San Diego lineup in his first big-league action of 2025.