default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Zimmermann will start Tuesday's game against the Padres, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Zimmermann was promoted to the major leagues Saturday with the expectation that it would be a brief stint, but he'll remain with the Brewers a bit longer after Brandon Woodruff (lat) ended up on the 15-day injured list. Zimmermann has fared well in the minors over his last four outings, cruising to a 1.17 ERA and 0.87 WHIP with 22 strikeouts over 23.0 innings, but he'll face a tough San Diego lineup in his first big-league action of 2025.

More News