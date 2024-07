The Brewers have selected Meccage with the 57th overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

Meccage, a prep righty from New Jersey, has a prototypical starter's frame (6-foot-4, 210 pounds) and already sits in the mid-90s with his fastball. His slider is his best secondary offering and he is working on his curveball and changeup. The one knock on Meccage is he has shown inconsistent command, but his fastball/slider combo should eventually play in the majors in some role.