Wilson yielded one run on four hits over three innings during Friday's win over Padres. He struck out two and earned a save.
Wilson picked up his second three-inning save of the season during an 11-2 blowout win. He coughed up an RBI single to Rougned Odor in the eighth inning but otherwise kept the Padres off the board. Wilson has allowed one run with a 9:3 K:BB through nine innings.
