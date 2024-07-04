Manager Pat Murphy said Thursday that Wilson will pitch out of the bullpen going forward, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Following the acquisition of Aaron Civale from Tampa Bay, Wilson will end up as the odd man out of Milwaukee's rotation. The 26-year-old owns a 4.27 ERA and 1.28 WHIP through 78 innings on the season, though his numbers drop to a 3.72 ERA and 1.10 WHIP in his 11 appearances as a reliever. He'll likely be asked to handle a multi-inning role as he moves to the Brewers' bullpen, and he could return to the rotation if another one of Milwaukee's starters gets injured.