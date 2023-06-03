Wilson picked up the save during Friday's 5-4 win over the Reds in extras, allowing one unearned run on one hit. He didn't record a walk or strikeout.

Devin Williams tossed a scoreless ninth to send the game into the 10th inning, so Bryse Wilson got the call in the 11th to secure a two-run lead. The right-hander began the season as a long reliever, but he's been more of a shutdown late-inning option over his last four appearances. Either way, the 25-year-old has been sharp to start his first season with the Brewers, posting a 2.45 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 24:8 K:BB with three saves and one win across 17 appearances (29.1 innings).