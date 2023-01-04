The Brewers acquired Wilson from the Pirates on Wednesday in exchange for cash considerations.

Despite having a fairly clear path to a full-time rotation spot last season for a Pirates squad lacking in established starting options, Wilson did little to make a case that he belonged in the rebuilding organization's long-term plans. In 25 outings (20 starts) overall with the big club in 2022, Wilson produced a 5.52 ERA and 1.42 WHIP while striking out just 15.5 percent of the batters he faced. He showed some improvement over the final two months of the campaign, however, and he did some of his best work against the Brewers, which may have influenced Milwaukee's decision to go out and acquire him after Pittsburgh designated him for assignment last week. Over his four outings against Milwaukee last season spanning 18.1 innings, Wilson generated a 3.93 ERA and 1.31 WHIP.