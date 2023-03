Wilson tossed 3.2 scoreless innings of relief in Monday's exhibition contest. He allowed one hit, hit a batter and posted a 2:2 K:BB in the outing.

Wilson has toed the rubber three times this spring, and he has kept the opponent off the scoreboard on all three occasions while posting a 0.71 WHIP and 6:2 K:BB over 5.2 combined frames. The 25-year-old has not found much success at the top level, but he cannot be optioned, and his strong spring could help him break camp with the big club.