Crow is unlikely to return this season due to a right flexor strain, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Crow hasn't pitched since early July, first due to a hip injury and more recently because of the flexor strain. It does not appear he will need surgery at this time, but the Brewers don't intend to push the 24-year-old to return before the end of the season. Crow has been terrific in 2025 when healthy, collecting a 3.24 ERA and 64:12 K:BB over 50 innings covering 12 starts between Double-A Biloxi and Triple-A Nashville.