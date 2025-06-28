Thomas is scheduled for season-ending elbow surgery July 16, Jack Stern of BrewerFanatic.com reports.

Thomas landed on the IL in early April due to a left elbow injury, but he was able to begin a rehab assignment in late May. However, the lefty reliever suffered a setback after his first rehab appearance and is now set to go under the knife, which will end his 2025 campaign. Thomas got into two games with the Brewers this season in his initial MLB cup of coffee, allowing 12 runs with a 5:2 K:BB over 5.1 innings.