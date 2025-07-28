The Brewers acquired Jansen and cash considerations from the Rays on Monday in exchange for infielder Jadher Areinamo, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Timesreports.

Jansen won't supplant William Contreras as Milwaukee's No. 1 catcher, but he will give the club an upgrade over Eric Haase for the top backup spot. The 30-year-old Jansen has posted an .820 OPS against left-handed pitching this season and is scheduled to become a free agent this winter.