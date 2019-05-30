Fry is hitting .301/.374/.527 with six home runs, 22 doubles, 34 RBI and a 20:45 BB:K though 211 plate appearances over 50 games with Low-A Wisconsin.

Fry posted a .969 OPS in 61 rookie-league games a year ago in his first professional season, and he has kept hitting in his first go-around in full-season ball, leading all minor-league players with his 22 doubles. Fry is almost two years older than the average age of players in the Midwest League, which takes some shine off his numbers. If he keeps hitting like he has as he moves up the ranks, though, he could certainly generate some buzz.