Hall will serve as an opener ahead of Quinn Priester for Friday's game against the Nationals, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Hall will make his third start of the season, serving as an opener for Priester to kick off a three-game series against the Nationals. Hall threw three innings in each of his other two appearances as an opener. The 26-year-old has completed at least two innings in seven of his 10 outings in 2025 and has thrown five consecutive perfect innings.