Hall gave up one hit and two walks over three scoreless innings as the opener in Wednesday's 9-1 win over the Reds. He struck out three.

The southpaw retired the first six batters he faced before running out of gas in the third, but Hall was able to escape a bases loaded, one-out jam and leave the mound after 48 pitches (23 strikes). He's served as the opener in tandem with Quinn Priester for two straight turns through the rotation, with Hall delivering six scoreless innings and a 7:3 K:BB, but it's unclear whether the duo will be needed again as Brandon Woodruff (ankle) may have made his last rehab start Tuesday.