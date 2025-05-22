The Brewers optioned McGee to Triple-A Nashville on Thursday.
McGee made just one appearance after being called up May 18. He allowed no baserunners and struck out a batter across a full inning of relief. The 27-year-old is set to return to Nashville with Carlos Rodriguez getting recalled from Triple-A.
