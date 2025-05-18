Milwaukee called up McGee from Triple-A Nashville on Sunday.

McGee last pitched in the majors in 2023 with Seattle, when he shined with a 6.2-inning, one-hit scoreless start. However, he suffered an elbow injury in that contest and subsequently underwent Tommy John surgery. The right-hander has pitched well in Triple-A this season, posting a 3.44 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 20:9 K:BB over 18.1 innings across 13 relief outings. He'll presumably fill a spot in the Brewers' bullpen while up with the big club. To make room for Easton on the 40-man roster, Connor Thomas (elbow) was moved to the 60-day IL, and Tobias Myers was optioned to Triple-A to clear space on the 26-man roster.