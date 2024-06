The Brewers designated Hernandez for assignment Wednesday.

The 29-year-old signed a one-year contract with Milwaukee on June 8 and delivered 5.2 scoreless frames in his first three appearances, but he allowed two runs on two hits while recording just one out Tuesday in Anaheim. Hernandez has a 6.32 ERA and 8:5 K:BB over 15.2 innings between his time with the Brewers and Dodgers this year.