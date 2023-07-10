The Brewers have selected Bitonti with the 87th overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

Bitoni's strengths are obvious, and he has been a known commodity in this class since his freshman year of high school in California. He has a physical and athletic 6-foot-4, 210-pound frame and showcases plus raw power from the left side. Defensively, Bitoni sports a plus arm that should serve him well as he transitions from shortstop to third base. His hit tool is in question, which is why he didn't come off the board earlier. However, Bitoni is one of the youngest players in the class (he turns 18 in November), so if he can gradually improve as a hitter, he could develop into a middle-of-the-order run producer with good athleticism for his size.