Lauer (finger) is listed as the Brewers' probable starting pitcher for Wednesday's game against the Rockies at Coors Field.

Lauer tore the nail on his left middle finger during his most recent start last Tuesday against the Tigers, but the issue won't prevent him from missing a turn through the rotation. Instead, the Brewers are just opting to give him an additional day off between starts, as Freddy Peralta has leapfrogged Lauer in the pitching schedule and will take the hill for the series opener in Colorado on Tuesday. Through five starts this season, Lauer has gone 3-2 with a 5.19 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 23:10 K:BB across 26 innings.