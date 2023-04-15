Lauer (2-1) allowed one run on five hits and two walks over six innings Friday, striking out five and earning a win over the Padres.

Milwaukee blew San Diego out with an 11-2 win and Lauer had a 4-0 lead before throwing his first pitch. He kept the Padres quiet until serving up a solo shot to Luis Campusano in the fifth frame. Lauer bounced back nicely after he was tagged for six runs in a loss to St. Louis in his last appearance. The 27-year-old is now sporting a 5.28 ERA and a 15:7 K:BB through 15.1 frames. He's lined up to take the mound in Seattle next week.