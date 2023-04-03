Lauer (1-0) earned the win Sunday, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks over 5.1 innings against the Cubs. He struck out six.

Lauer posted a 3.69 ERA with a 23.8 percent strikeout rate over 29 starts for Milwaukee last year en route to a career-high 11 wins, and he picked up where he left off during his 2023 debut Sunday. He fell just short of the quality start since he was at 89 pitches after 5.1 innings, but it was an encouraging outing to begin the regular season. The left-hander projects to make his next start at home against the Cardinals on Saturday.