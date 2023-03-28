Lauer posted a 11.57 ERA, 2.49 WHIP and 9:7 K:BB in 11.2 innings over four appearances this spring.
Lauer had a rough go of it this spring, but he was hit hard in the exhibition season in both 2021 and 2022 and righted the ship when the regular season got underway, so there may not be as much cause for concern as it appears.
