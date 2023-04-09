Lauer (1-1) took the loss Saturday, surrendering six runs on seven hits and three walks over four innings as the Brewers were downed 6-0 by the Cardinals. He struck out four.

Three of the hits off Lauer went for extra bases, including a pair of two-run homers in the third inning by Nolan Arenado and Jordan Walker. The southpaw has served up three homers through his first 9.1 innings this season after getting taken deep 27 times in 158.2 innings last year, and his inability to keep the ball in the park has led to an early 7.71 ERA. Lauer could have trouble turning things around in his next start, likely to come on the road against the Padres -- a team tied for sixth in homers on the year heading into Sunday's play.