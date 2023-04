Lauer (3-2) took the loss Tuesday versus the Tigers, allowing four runs on eight hits and two walks in three innings. He struck out four.

The left-hander needed 85 pitches to record just nine outs, with Detroit scoring all four of its runs during a 40-pitch second inning. It's been boom or bust through five starts for Lauer this year, as he's given up 10 earned runs in his two losses but has a 2.37 ERA across 19 frames in his three victories.