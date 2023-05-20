Lauer will start Saturday's game against the Rays in Tampa Bay, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

After working 5.1 innings in relief in his most recent appearance against Kansas City on May 14, Lauer will take back his spot in the rotation from Colin Rea, who was optioned to Triple-A Nashville after starting that day's game. With Rea having since been recalled after Wade Miley (lat/rib) was placed on the 15-day injured list, however, the Brewers look as though they'll have room for both Lauer and Rea in the rotation moving forward. Lauer enters Saturday's contest sporting a 4.54 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 39:18 K:BB across 39.2 innings for the season.