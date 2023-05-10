Lauer (3-4) took the loss Tuesday, allowing four runs on four hits and two walks over 3.2 innings against the Dodgers. He struck out four.

Lauer gave up a solo shot on the second pitch of the game to Mookie Betts. After his first time through the order, the Brewers trailed 3-0. Lauer picked wins in three of his first four starts, but he has not gotten through five innings in his last three outings. He's allowed 12 runs in his last three starts, though just seven of them are earned. Lauer's ERA sits at 4.72 with 33 strikeouts in 34.1 innings after seven starts.