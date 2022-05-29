Manager Craig Counsell confirmed Small will have his contract selected from Triple-A Nashville to start Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader against the Cubs, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Small has a 1.88 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 49:21 K:BB over 38.1 innings at Nashville this season, and he's now poised to make his major-league debut. The 25-year-old is Milwaukee's top pitching prospect, and he could secure additional opportunities in the rotation with a strong showing Monday. Aaron Ashby is rounding out the Brewers' rotation with Freddy Peralta (lat) on the injured list, but the team has utilized a six-man group at times this season, and Small may be able to remain in the big leagues as the sixth starter.