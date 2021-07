Perez debuted for the Brewers Gold of the rookie-level Arizona Complex League on Friday, and he's 1-for-7 with a double, a walk and two strikeouts through two games thus far.

This marks the much-anticipated pro debut for the highly regarded 18-year-old, and he'll be one to watch over the summer. Although he's considered to be very advanced for his age, Perez is still likely several years away from the majors, but Brewers fans and dynasty managers have plenty to dream on with him.