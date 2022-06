Milner (2-1) allowed an unearned run over two-thirds of an inning and took the loss Wednesday against the Cubs.

Milner pitched the bottom of the 10th inning, and while he did not allow a runner to reach base, he did allow the courtesy runner to score and took his first loss of the season. Despite the result, Milner has been exceptional of late, giving up no earned runs over his last 8.1 innings while posting a 1.08 WHIP over that span.