Brewers' Isaac Collins: First postseason start Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Collins is starting in left field and batting eighth in Monday's Game 1 of the NLCS versus the Dodgers.
Collins entered two games off the bench during the NLDS against the Cubs, but this will be his first start of the postseason. To make room for Collins in left field, Jackson Chourio is sliding over to right field and Sal Frelick is playing center field.
