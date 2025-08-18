Collins is out of the lineup for the first game of Monday's doubleheader versus the Cubs.

Milwaukee has reinstated Collins from the paternity list after he was away from the team for the past weekend, but the National League Rookie of the Year candidate won't immediately re-enter the starting nine. Milwaukee will go with a starting outfield trio of Christian Yelich, Blake Perkins and Sal Frelick from left to right in Game 1, but expect Collins to be included in the lineup for the nightcap.