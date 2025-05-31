Collins is not in the Brewers' starting lineup against the Phillies on Saturday.
Collins will begin Saturday's contest in the dugout after going 0-for-4 with one walk, two steals and two strikeouts in Friday's series opener. Daz Cameron (knee) will start in left field and bat fifth.
More News
-
Brewers' Isaac Collins: Sitting after three straight starts•
-
Brewers' Isaac Collins: Losing work to Bauers•
-
Brewers' Isaac Collins: Sitting for second time in series•
-
Brewers' Isaac Collins: Gaining traction in lineup•
-
Brewers' Isaac Collins: In Friday's lineup•
-
Brewers' Isaac Collins: Exits after HBP•