Collins is out of the lineup for Sunday's game at Miami.

Collins has a .951 OPS with three double, one triple and four home runs in 26 games since the start of June, but he'll take a seat for Sunday's series finale against the Marlins. Christian Yelich will move out to left field while William Contreras receives a turn at designated hitter.

