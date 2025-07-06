Brewers' Isaac Collins: On bench Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Collins is out of the lineup for Sunday's game at Miami.
Collins has a .951 OPS with three double, one triple and four home runs in 26 games since the start of June, but he'll take a seat for Sunday's series finale against the Marlins. Christian Yelich will move out to left field while William Contreras receives a turn at designated hitter.
