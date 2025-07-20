Collins went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk, a stolen base and two total runs scored in Saturday's 8-7 win over the Dodgers.

Collins is 3-for-7 with two walks over two games since the All-Star break. He's stolen a base in three of his last six games, but his homer Saturday was his first since July 2. The outfielder is up to 11 steals, six long balls, 24 RBI, 34 runs scored and a .265/.370/.405 slash line through 237 plate appearances. Collins should continue to see a fairly strong share of playing time in left field as long as he's hitting reasonably well.