Brewers' Isaac Collins: Resting after four-hit game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Collins is out of the lineup for the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader versus the Mets.
Collins will get a chance to catch his breath during the nightcap after going 4-for-4 with a home run, a walk and an additional run scored in the Brewers' 7-2 win in Game 1. Christian Yelich will start in left field in place of Collins, putting William Contreras in the designated-hitter spot while Eric Haase gets the nod behind the plate.
More News
-
Brewers' Isaac Collins: Shines in Saturday's rout•
-
Brewers' Isaac Collins: Swats two-run shot Tuesday•
-
Brewers' Isaac Collins: Back on bench Sunday•
-
Brewers' Isaac Collins: Taking seat Sunday•
-
Brewers' Isaac Collins: Not in Saturday's lineup•
-
Brewers' Isaac Collins: Sitting after three straight starts•