Collins went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in a 6-3 win over the Phillies on Wednesday.

It was the ninth homer of the year and the third game with at least three hits for Collins. The switch hitter had a .635 OPS as of May 31, but he's made a huge impact for the Brewers since the start of June. Collins is slashing .296/.391/.487 with 25 extra-base hits, 47 RBI, 40 runs scored and nine stolen bases over his last 273 plate appearances to push his OPS up to .804 for the campaign.