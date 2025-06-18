Collins went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a double in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Cubs.

Collins registered his third multi-hit game in his last seven outings, continuing to impress at the plate recently. Across his last 31 plate appearances (nine games), the switch-hitting outfielder is slashing .320/.452/.680 with four extra-base hits, six RBI and six walks. As long as both Blake Perkins (shin) and Garrett Mitchell (oblique) are on the injured list, Collins should be able to play a regular role in Milwaukee's outfield.