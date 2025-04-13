Chourio went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Chourio extended Milwaukee's lead to 3-0 in the sixth inning with a 448-foot blast off Corbin Burnes, his fifth home run this season. Since going 0-for-5 with five strikeouts on Opening Day, Chourio has proceeded to hit safely in his subsequent 15 games. He's now slashing .313/.309/.657 through 68 plate appearances with 17 RBI, 14 runs scored and a stolen base.