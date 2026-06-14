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Brewers' Jackson Chourio: Homers twice Saturday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Chourio went 4-for-5 with two home runs and four total RBI in Saturday's loss to the Phillies.

Chourio went deep in the fifth inning with a solo shot off Aaron Nola, and he later took Jose Alvarado deep with a two-run homer in the seventh inning. He also added another RBI with a single that scored Luis Rengifo in the bottom of the eighth. The star outfielder is riding a six-game hitting streak and has four multi-hit performances over that stretch. Chourio has been outstanding of late and is hitting .407 with a 1.265 OPS, six homers, 17 RBI and 15 runs scored across 12 games since the beginning of June.

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