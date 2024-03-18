Chourio is "in the mix" to make the Opening Day roster, according to manager Pat Murphy, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Murphy said that Joey Ortiz "has a good shot to make the club" during the same media scrum, so it's noteworthy that the team isn't publicly saying Chourio is likely to make the team. Chourio, who turned 20 earlier this month, is slashing .283/.313/.348 with zero home runs, zero steals, 10 strikeouts and two walks in 48 Cactus League plate appearances. If the Brewers want to give Ortiz regular playing time at third base, that would leave Garrett Mitchell, Christian Yelich, Sal Frelick and Joey Wiemer competing with Chourio for three starting outfield spots. There is no financial motivation for Milwaukee to send Chourio to Triple-A, but he still needs to earn a spot over the final week of spring training.