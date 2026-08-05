Brewers' Jackson Chourio: Launches 14th homer in win

Chourio went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Pirates.

After opening the night with a single, Chourio tied the game by taking Jared Jones deep for a solo homer in the third inning. He added an RBI single in his next trip to the plate to finish with his sixth three-hit game of the season. The long ball snapped a 25-game homer drought, though Chourio has continued to produce overall, reaching base safely in 15 of his last 16 games. Across 79 contests this season, he's slashing .280/.337/.468 with 14 home runs, 20 doubles, 44 RBI, 55 runs scored and 10 stolen bases.