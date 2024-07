The Brewers have selected DeBerry with the 93rd overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

A fourth-year senior out of Dallas Baptist, DeBerry was likely a below-slot pick for the Brewers, but the organization's ability to develop arms can't be ignored. The 6-foot-3 right-hander posted an 89:38 K:BB through 90 innings last year for the Patriots with a 3.50 ERA.