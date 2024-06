Ross (back) recently suffered a setback and is without a timeline to resume his throwing program, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The Brewers had previously hoped that Ross would be ready to return from the 15-day injured list around mid-June, but his setback now takes that off the table. The veteran right-hander has been shelved since late May with a lower-back strain. He went 2-4 with a 4.50 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 35:16 K:BB in 42 innings over his nine starts prior to being placed on the IL.