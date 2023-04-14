Payamps earned a save against the Padres on Thursday, allowing one hit and striking out one batter in a scoreless 10th inning.

Milwaukee closer Devin Williams was deployed to keep a 3-3 tie intact in the bottom of the ninth inning, which he did successfully. After the Brewers took the lead in the top of the 10th, manager Craig Counsell turned to Payamps to close things out. The right-hander came through in the clutch situation, allowing a two-out infield single but nothing else in compiling a scoreless frame and notching his first career save. Despite the positive outcome, Williams is the clear closer for the Brewers, and Payamps isn't likely to see many (if any) additional save chances moving forward.